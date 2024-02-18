Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Position Reduced by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Markel Group worth $11,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 103.2% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group in the third quarter worth $727,000. Finally, Davis Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKL stock traded down $8.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,461.50. 41,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,186.56 and a 52 week high of $1,560.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,427.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,446.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.70.

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,412.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Markel Group

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.