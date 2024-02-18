Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $263.00 at Truist Financial

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $233.00 to $263.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $228.79.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $241.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.64. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $153.56 and a 12 month high of $250.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.67.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,601,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

