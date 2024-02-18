Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Acquired by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,844 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $44,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

NYSE VAC traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $85.22. 412,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.82. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.78 and a fifty-two week high of $158.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.08%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

