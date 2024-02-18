Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Masco stock opened at $73.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $76.43.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Masco

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.