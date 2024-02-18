Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE MA traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $468.13. 2,237,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,555,843. The business’s 50-day moving average is $435.90 and its 200-day moving average is $412.28. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $474.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.85.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

