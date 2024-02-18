Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.10-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price target on Materion from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday.

MTRN opened at $137.67 on Friday. Materion has a 12 month low of $92.23 and a 12 month high of $145.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. Materion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Materion will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Materion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Materion by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Materion by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Materion by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Materion by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

