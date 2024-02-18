MCIA Inc Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 5.7% of MCIA Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.36 and a 200 day moving average of $198.35. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $218.36.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

