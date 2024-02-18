McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. McKesson comprises 3.3% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in McKesson by 1.1% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $1,556,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 83,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.9% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 46.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,560,000 after purchasing an additional 91,040 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. Barclays began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.54.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $5.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $511.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,611. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.99. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $519.75. The stock has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

