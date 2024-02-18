Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $452.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $282.00.

MEDP has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Medpace has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $377.67.

MEDP opened at $391.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.29. Medpace has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $399.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $306.91 and a 200 day moving average of $277.04.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.72 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medpace will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total value of $6,945,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,689,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,724,176.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total transaction of $6,945,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,689,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,724,176.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,391 shares of company stock worth $37,490,151. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

