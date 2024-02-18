Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.56

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.56 and traded as high as C$11.90. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$11.90, with a volume of 3,203 shares trading hands.

Melcor Developments Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$364.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.87, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Melcor Developments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Melcor Developments

Melcor Developments Company Profile

In other Melcor Developments news, Director Timothy Charles Melton sold 10,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.12, for a total value of C$115,957.61. In other news, Director Timothy Charles Melton sold 10,430 shares of Melcor Developments stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.12, for a total value of C$115,957.61. Also, Senior Officer Graeme Melton sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.12, for a total transaction of C$53,087.02. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,212 shares of company stock valued at $169,122. Company insiders own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

