Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives $8.92 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.92.

MERC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Mercer International to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Mercer International from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, CIBC raised Mercer International from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

NASDAQ MERC opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $557.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.06). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 28.13% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $470.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Mercer International by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party.

