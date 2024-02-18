Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MERC. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC raised shares of Mercer International from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercer International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mercer International

Mercer International Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.36. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $470.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.46 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 28.13% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Mercer International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mercer International in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Mercer International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Mercer International by 21.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

(Get Free Report)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.