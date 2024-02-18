Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 129,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 149,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,903,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $113.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.46. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $114.51.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

