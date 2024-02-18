MetaMUI Hits 24 Hour Volume of $156,652.56 (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last week, MetaMUI has traded down 4% against the dollar. MetaMUI has a market cap of $98.55 million and approximately $156,652.56 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMUI coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000394 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI’s launch date was January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securities

This report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.

[Telegram](https://t.me/muicommunity)[Medium](https://sovereignwallet.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://sovereignwallet-network.github.io/whitepaper/MetaMUI-Blockchain-White-Paper.pdf)”

