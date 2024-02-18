Meter Governance Price Hits $2.80 on Top Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $62.47 million and approximately $668,172.53 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.80 or 0.00005402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000042 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,042,303 coins and its circulating supply is 22,332,128 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,042,303 with 22,332,128 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.64859231 USD and is down -4.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $620,976.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.