MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie restated an outperform rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.57.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:MGM opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 108.9% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

