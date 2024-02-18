Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $747.66

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 747.66 ($9.44) and traded as high as GBX 774.10 ($9.78). Mid Wynd International Inv Tr shares last traded at GBX 768 ($9.70), with a volume of 122,089 shares changing hands.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £413.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2,075.68 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 747.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 718.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

About Mid Wynd International Inv Tr

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

