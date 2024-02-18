Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Holdings in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 97,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned 0.09% of Corsair Gaming at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 224.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after acquiring an additional 373,738 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 62.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 103.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 19,447 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 429.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the period. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corsair Gaming news, COO Thi L. La sold 3,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $53,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $13.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $20.72.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

