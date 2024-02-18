Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires Shares of 106,702 Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 106,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned 0.11% of Afya as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFYA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Afya by 32.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Afya by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Afya by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Afya by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Afya in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Afya in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Afya Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $19.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12. Afya Limited has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Afya Profile

(Free Report)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

