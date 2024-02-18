Mirabella Financial Services LLP Boosts Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 661.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,054 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $124.16 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.89 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.77.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.