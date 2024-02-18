Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys 808 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 276.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in ONE Gas by 948.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $83.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average is $66.02. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.66.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Several research analysts have commented on OGS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.57.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

