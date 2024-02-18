Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys New Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 139,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 499,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 166,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 2,469.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 713,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 685,983 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OLO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OLO shares. William Blair lowered OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on OLO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on OLO in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

OLO Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OLO stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $971.95 million, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.24. Olo Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $9.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $48,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,340.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $48,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,340.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $35,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 666,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,872.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,977 shares of company stock worth $219,523 in the last 90 days. 39.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About OLO

(Free Report)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.