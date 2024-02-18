Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys New Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $730.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $630.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $542.07. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $383.19 and a 12-month high of $761.50. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 83.39, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 11,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.35, for a total transaction of $6,786,365.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,011,616.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,323.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,173 shares of company stock valued at $102,825,299 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

