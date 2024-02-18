Mirabella Financial Services LLP Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,992 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $160.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

