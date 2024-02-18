Mirabella Financial Services LLP Grows Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 168.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,016 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,722,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,054,000 after buying an additional 210,338 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $473,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 25.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 371,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,239,000 after purchasing an additional 74,558 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,825,000 after purchasing an additional 89,977 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $48.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.16%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CUBE. Bank of America downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

