Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $956,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,894 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.96 billion, a PE ratio of 111.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.35. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

