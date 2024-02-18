Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $1.33 Million in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,419,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in TC Energy by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,993,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $668,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103,785 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in TC Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 7,231,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $248,843,000 after purchasing an additional 618,040 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in TC Energy by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,233,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $251,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in TC Energy by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,567,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,838 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRP stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $42.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet cut TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

