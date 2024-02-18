Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $999,000 in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Evergy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,379,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,716,000 after purchasing an additional 261,664 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 661,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,517,000 after purchasing an additional 95,129 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $807,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,347,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.93. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Guggenheim lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

