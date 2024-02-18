Mirabella Financial Services LLP Reduces Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 57.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,471 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 58,631 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 177,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 68,292 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $1,128,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEP opened at $81.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.58. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

