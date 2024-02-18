Mirabella Financial Services LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP reduced its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,223 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance
Shares of IFF stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 451.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.23. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $97.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.
