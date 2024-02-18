Mirabella Financial Services LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP reduced its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,223 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 451.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.23. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $97.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Argus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.