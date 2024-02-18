Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 1,170 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lowered its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CPT. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.88.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT stock opened at $96.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.14 and its 200 day moving average is $97.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $120.65.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,237,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $130,128.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,688.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at $26,237,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.