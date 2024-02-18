Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $919,000 Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,300,000 after buying an additional 181,942 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after buying an additional 52,193 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AN opened at $142.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.34 and a 200-day moving average of $144.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.26 and a 52 week high of $182.08.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 49.50% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.13.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total value of $539,563.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,630.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,661 shares of company stock worth $71,540,522 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

