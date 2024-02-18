Mizuho Increases Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $145.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.20.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $134.61 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $159.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.13 and its 200-day moving average is $107.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

