monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives $204.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.23.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNDY. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in monday.com in the first quarter valued at $8,834,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 151.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the first quarter valued at about $590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 240.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 6,322.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,472,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $225.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.85. monday.com has a 1 year low of $108.35 and a 1 year high of $239.22.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

