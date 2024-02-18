Monero (XMR) Price Tops $119.61 on Major Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and approximately $50.01 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $119.61 or 0.00230851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,812.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.51 or 0.00516294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.37 or 0.00135823 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007990 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00050498 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.05 or 0.00148701 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000445 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000528 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,399,389 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

