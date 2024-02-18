Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Tops $0.44 on Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $367.43 million and approximately $8.75 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000849 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00077835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00026248 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00020024 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006726 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006911 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001600 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,106,394,055 coins and its circulating supply is 834,179,205 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

