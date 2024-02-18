Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $256.91

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 256.91 ($3.24) and traded as high as GBX 270 ($3.41). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.41), with a volume of 644,452 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Morgan Advanced Materials to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($3.98) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

The company has a market cap of £770.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,350.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 273.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 256.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.45, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

