Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Position Boosted by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,207 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Murphy Oil worth $9,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 7,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Murphy Oil by 291.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Murphy Oil by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MUR stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $39.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.22.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MUR. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

View Our Latest Report on MUR

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.