Muzinich & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,335 Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Fidus Investment comprises about 0.9% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 396,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Fidus Investment Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FDUS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.72. 202,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,303. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average is $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $561.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.41. Fidus Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $21.25.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.18%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.63%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

