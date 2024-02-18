Muzinich & Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 42,407 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,926,000 after buying an additional 4,798,010 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,184,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 180,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 73,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,594.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $693,251.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,987. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,594.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,574 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,083 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $67.98. 1,067,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,191. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.97 and its 200 day moving average is $63.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 71.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

