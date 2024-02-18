Muzinich & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,910 shares during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance accounts for about 2.8% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 34,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

BCSF stock remained flat at $15.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

(Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.