Muzinich & Co. Inc. Has $5.56 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 382,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs BDC comprises about 3.9% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 393,739 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,293 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 0.3 %

GSBD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.34. 367,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,128. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.