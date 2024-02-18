Muzinich & Co. Inc. Has $686,000 Stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,414 shares during the period. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital comprises 0.5% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,127,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,341,000 after acquiring an additional 121,478 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 913,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after buying an additional 187,337 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,998,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 78,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 85,430 shares in the last quarter. 27.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFLT. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PFLT stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.21. 423,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.70. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Equities analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.82%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

