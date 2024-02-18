National Bankshares Cuts mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Price Target to C$4.00

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
mdf commerce Stock Performance
TSE:MDF opened at C$3.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. mdf commerce has a 12 month low of C$2.75 and a 12 month high of C$4.45. The company has a market cap of C$161.37 million, a PE ratio of -11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.84.
About mdf commerce
