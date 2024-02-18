National Bankshares Cuts mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Price Target to C$4.00

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

mdf commerce Stock Performance

TSE:MDF opened at C$3.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. mdf commerce has a 12 month low of C$2.75 and a 12 month high of C$4.45. The company has a market cap of C$161.37 million, a PE ratio of -11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.84.

About mdf commerce

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace.

