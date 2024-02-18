National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 15.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 9.8% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 4.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGG. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,201.67.

National Grid stock opened at $65.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.07. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $74.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

