NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Announces Dividend of GBX 11.50

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
NatWest Group Price Performance
Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 229.50 ($2.90) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.37, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.34. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 168 ($2.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 296.10 ($3.74). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 216.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 218.76.
Insider Transactions at NatWest Group
In related news, insider Roisin Donnelly purchased 1,218 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.79) per share, for a total transaction of £2,691.78 ($3,399.57). Also, insider Paul Thwaite sold 3,169 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.78), for a total value of £6,971.80 ($8,805.00). Insiders own 35.28% of the company's stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About NatWest Group
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
