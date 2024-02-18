NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Announces Dividend of GBX 11.50

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 229.50 ($2.90) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.37, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.34. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 168 ($2.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 296.10 ($3.74). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 216.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 218.76.

In related news, insider Roisin Donnelly purchased 1,218 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.79) per share, for a total transaction of £2,691.78 ($3,399.57). In related news, insider Roisin Donnelly purchased 1,218 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.79) per share, for a total transaction of £2,691.78 ($3,399.57). Also, insider Paul Thwaite sold 3,169 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.78), for a total value of £6,971.80 ($8,805.00). Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

NWG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NatWest Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.90) target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NatWest Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 230 ($2.90) to GBX 280 ($3.54) in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.55) to GBX 300 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded NatWest Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 315 ($3.98) to GBX 330 ($4.17) in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 307.50 ($3.88).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

