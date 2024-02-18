NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Upgraded to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NBTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on NBT Bancorp from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NBT Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.25.

NBTB stock opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.53.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $137.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.12%.

In other news, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $178,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $178,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 198.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

