NCR Voyix (VYX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th.

NCR Voyix Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VYX opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74. NCR Voyix has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on VYX shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on NCR Voyix from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Insider Transactions at NCR Voyix

In related news, Director Kevin Michael Reddy purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,118.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

