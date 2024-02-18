Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Stock Down 1.6 %

NFLX opened at $583.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $252.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $512.46 and its 200 day moving average is $452.80. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $597.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,558,598,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 15,039.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,010,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,859 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $574,761,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.