Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) is Channing Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 738.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 506,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,859 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group comprises 2.4% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $72,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 496.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 101.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 50,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $1,278,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,402,386.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $74,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $1,278,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,402,386.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $4,877,648. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $173.77. 405,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,350. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $200.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.69. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NXST

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.